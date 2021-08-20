Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Hurricane watch issued as TS Henri tracks toward New England

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch has been issued for Tropical Storm Henri as the system appears to be heading toward New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Henri is on track to begin impacting the region by Sunday.

The hurricane watch covers parts of New York’s Long Island, and coastal Connecticut and Massachusetts. Forecasters say the main threats are storm surge, wind and rain.

Henri is out at sea in the Atlantic Ocean and heading west, but is expected to make a turn toward the north and approach the New England coast.

It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contravis Williams, left, and Kimberly Williams, right, were both charged.
2 family members charged after 4-year-old shot in Albany
Todd Hunter
Early Co. coroner arrested on sex assault charge
Nurse Olga Alamilla with coworkers at Dorminy in Fitzgerald
South Ga. nurse battles COVID-19
Brandon Riggins escaped Thursday from Miller County Jail.
Miller Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for escaped inmate
The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
Body found on Moultrie school campus identified

Latest News

A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic
Lee charging station
Lee County gets new EV chargers
A CNN crew encountered desperate people in Afghanistan outside the Kabul airport
'Unimaginable desperation' in Afghanistan as peope try to flee Taliban
People wait in long lines outside the Kabul Airport on Friday to escape Afghanistan.
US scrambles to speed Afghanistan airlift despite Taliban, chaos