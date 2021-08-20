High school football in the Good Life City is about to kick off

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week more than half a dozen new head coaches will make their high school football debut.

And for the Good Life City, it’s a bit of a homecoming for some of the coaches. Over at Monroe, the Golden Tornadoes are zeroing in a bringing a winning season to their program.

Douglas-native and first-year head coach, Lacey Herring took the helm in March and the team quickly got to work.

To say the Green and Gold are excited for 2021 would be a vast understatement.

Despite the young team they’ll sport this year, they believe a successful 2021 led by a core group of seniors is still very possible.

”I tell these kids every day at practice, when I look at them they don’t look like 0-4 team. You look at these kids and I have more athletes than I have ever had at my disposal in my career, ever. These kids have really bought in, so I really do think we have an opportunity for instant success,” said Herring.

Senior wide receiver, Brandon McGill said, “All we want to do is win. Win for our program, win for our alumni and win for the City of Albany. We just got to believe and grow up. Believe and grow up. You have to have faith in each other and have faith that we will do our jobs, everybody on the field does our jobs.”

Coach Herring and company open the year Friday on the road against Appling County.

As for the Westover Patriots, they too have been creating some buzz this off-season. New head coach Adam Miller will lead the way for the Pats, hoping to carry the noise and excitement to Hugh Mills.

1-5 a year ago, this year’s team is ready to prove they’re better than that record.

This season is all about rising to the occasion and not shying away from a challenge.

The team will be put to the test as the face 7A Tift County week one.

”I think you’re going to see a team that’s hungry to go out there and shake off last year, the COVID-ridden year, and the 1-5 that they were. I think you’re going to see a completely different team in the mindset and the culture and the way that we carry ourselves than anyone has seen from Westover before,” said Miller.

Senior offensive lineman, Travion Jackson added, “Oh yeah this team is ready. We can expect our players to go out and show their love for the game and how hard we worked over the summer.”

Patriots open up against the Blue Devils Friday night.

