Here’s how to cast your vote in WALB’s ‘Play of the Week’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each week, the WALB Sports Team picks the top three best high school football plays during the Locker Room Report on Fridays.

Those three plays then hit the digital gridiron and viewers cast their vote for the best one in WALB’s Play of the Week.

Here’s how to cast your vote:

Voting begins after the Locker Room Report Extra Show on Friday nights. The Extra Show airs live on WALB News 10′s Facebook page around 11:35 p.m.

Voting ends Mondays at 11:59 p.m.

Each week, a voting embed will be in our weekly scores and schedules story.

There will be a video recap of the top three plays of the week.

You will then cast your vote for your favorite play.

When you cast your vote, you will need to enter an email address. This is just to keep track of the number of votes.

You will be able to cast your vote once a day until voting ends.

You can share a specific play on social media for your friends and family to also cast their vote.

Each Play of the Week winner will be announced on WALB News 10 Sports at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.

