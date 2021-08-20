Ask the Expert
DCP Animal Control Unit only picking up dangerous dogs due to COVID

Animal Control
Animal Control
By Krista Monk
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) Animal Control Unit will only be equipped to pick up dangerous dogs, effective immediately, according to a press release from the department.

The release states that on Friday, the Albany Humane Society (AHS) notified DCP of the need to close due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several essential employees, with others having to undergo quarantine due to possible exposure.

“Unlike last year when COVID-19 peaked, neighboring Lee County Humane Society will not be able to assist due to the same COVID-19 issues as the AHS,” the release reads.

Officials said that as a result, DCP’s Animal Control cannot pick up additional animals unless they pose a danger or threat.

**DCPD NOTICE** Due to the closure of Albany Humane Society because of COVID-19, DCPD Animal Control will only pick up animals that pose a danger or threat until further notice. Stay tuned for updates.

Posted by Dougherty County Georgia Government on Friday, August 20, 2021

