City of Valdosta approves film ordinance, ready to welcome movie productions

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta is ready to welcome movie production crews to town.

The Valdosta City Council recently approved a film ordinance.

Georgia has been a hot spot for film productions, bringing extra income to communities, along with tourism and excitement.

The city wanted to help facilitate the process for movie and TV projects that shoot in the area.

The new ordinance will help residents and businesses impacted, as well as making sure crews’ needs are met for a successful production.

”I think what this ordinance does is show different production companies throughout the country that we’re ready for them and we want to make sure they know we’re on the map and we’re prepared for when they want to come here and we have processes in place that are streamlined and efficient for them so they can come here and have successful production but we also want the community to know that we’re taking care of their needs as well,” Ashlyn Johnson, city spokesperson, said.

There’s a permit process in place to help address certain inconveniences to the public.

Other key highlights include fees associated with road closures and property owners affected need to be notified ahead of time.

The new ordinance will allow the public to be notified of any impacts and that the production company can maintain its schedule.

You can read the full ordinance here.

