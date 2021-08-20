6 sentenced in Albany high-volume drug market operation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple people involved in a high-volume drug trafficking operation in Albany were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

On Thursday, James Malone, 51, of Albany was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

The following were also sentenced to prison:

Laura Ann Dungee-Ali, 49, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison followed by two years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-involved premises

William Raymond Cook, 46, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 12 and a half years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone

Shannon Marie Mason, 39, of Leesburg, was sentenced to serve over six years in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine

Anthony Dewayne Pearson, 42, of Sylvester, was sentenced to serve five years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute hydrocodone

Patricia Odom, 50, of Albany, was sentenced to a year in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Sherrod Winchester, 39, of Albany, is scheduled for sentencing the week of Sep. 13 after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances.

U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner is presiding over this case.

Background:

Court documents say in 2019, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) detectives identified Malone and Winchester as significant distributors of methamphetamine and heroin.

As a result, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), DEA, and FBI initiated a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled substances at 520 9th Avenue. The location was an open-air drug market ran by Malone and Winchester, dispensing diverted pharmaceutical medications, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and other controlled substances.

Documents said on a daily basis, the location maintained a large volume of foot and vehicle traffic, approximately 20 cars or more, with the visits lasting no more than a few minutes. Customers would approach a covered shelter to get illegal drugs, in a manner similar to a drive-thru window at a fast-food restaurant.

Confidential sources were recorded making purchases of these illegal drugs from several of the co-defendants. Mason admitted to taking large quantities of illegal substances at the request of Winchester, according to U.S. attorney’s office.

Mason was taken into custody with more than a kilo of cocaine and more than a kilo of crystal methamphetamine in her vehicle. Also, more than $40,000 in drug proceeds were seized from Malone’s residence.

Law enforcement believes the drug house operated almost continuously from 2015 until late 2020 or early 2021.

“In the light of day, these defendants operated a quick-serve market for some of the deadliest illegal drugs available. Malone and Winchester directed this operation with a shocking brazenness, causing grave harm to drug users and damaging a neighborhood,” said acting U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “Investigators with the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, GBI, DEA and FBI successfully stopped a pit-stop of poison from continuing to destroy lives and a community.”

“DEA eradicated a methamphetamine distribution network that pushed poison throughout the Albany community. DEA and its law enforcement partners are committed to protecting these communities,” said the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert Murphy. “Today is not only a victory for law enforcement, but also for the Albany community that was directly impacted by this organization. Everyone can sleep better at night now knowing that these defendants have been sentenced.”

“These defendants were so brazen they barely tried to hide their stop and shop operation that perpetuated crime throughout the community,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “Through our strong partnerships with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, we were able to close down their business and make sure they could cause no more harm to the citizens of the communities they plagued.”

“This investigation illustrates that drug trafficking at any level will not be tolerated in the state of Georgia. It is paramount that violators of drug laws be held accountable. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is fully committed to working with our local and federal partners in drug enforcement to address these types of crimes,” Vic Reynolds, GBI director, said.

“Here is another example of how we can utilize local, state and federal resources to address the challenges of drug dealing within our community. These persons continued to disregard the quality of life in their neighborhood by breaking laws meant to protect people from hurt, harm, and danger. The victims of these crimes need comprehensive substance abuse treatment and a long-term recovery program. More people may look for a profitable return on drug dealing, but we want them to understand the consequences that come with it,” Michael Persley, Albany police chief, said.

