Unsettled weather through the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy, hot and humid this afternoon. Cooling showers and thunderstorms remain few and far between into early evening otherwise mostly dry.

Portions of SGA were under a Heat Advisory until 7:00pm. Dangerously hot feels like readings of 106-110° for counties along the GA/FL line. If you’re spending time outdoors take breaks, cool off and stay hydrated. Heed any signs of heat related illnesses.

Showers and thunderstorms end out the week and extend into the weekend. Watch for isolated strong possible severe storms with frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds Saturday. An unsettled weather pattern holds Sunday through next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. Still hot as highs top low-mid 90s with feels like readings around 100°+ while lows hold in the mid 70s.

In the tropics, remnants of Fred ongoing across the northeast with heavy rain and storms. Near Bermuda Tropical Storm Henri takes a turn north with potential impacts across New England. And Grace tracking across the Yucatan Peninsula has briefly weakened but will regain hurricane strength as it moves over the Bay of Campeche tracking west toward Mexico.

