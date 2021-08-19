Third doses of COVID-19 vaccine available for immunocompromised in SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the Southwest Health District will begin taking appointments and administering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to those immunocompromised individuals meeting certain qualifications.

The third dose will be available at all health departments in the district.

It is intended to move immunosuppressed patients to a fully vaccinated state for the first time. Whereas the booster shot, which will be made available in late September, is for those once fully vaccinated but with waning immunity, and at least eight months out from their last COVID vaccine.

The health district said the additional vaccine dose should be considered for people with moderate to severe immune-compromised due to a medical condition, or receipt of immunosuppressive medications or treatments.

This includes people who have:

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Receipt of a solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

Individuals qualified for the third shot can provide documentation from their physician or self-attest to one of the medical conditions above by signing a consent form.

You can schedule a third-dose vaccine appointment by calling your local health department.

The district includes Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties.

