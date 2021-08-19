Summer heat and humidity returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A weak but active Gulf coast seabreeze pushed isolated to scattered showers into SGA Wednesday. Rain chances are slim through the evening with only a few locations receiving some cooling rain. Otherwise highs topped the 90s with feels like readings around 100-105+.

With Fred gone, our summer weather pattern takes over once again. Look for a daily repeat of afternoon and evening showers and storms while the summer heat builds with highs low-mid 90s and feels like readings 100-105°+.

For the weekend a disturbance slides in and keeps unsettled weather around. Not a washout but rain chances and hot 90s hold.

In the tropics, remnants of Fred impacting the northeast with heavy rain and storms. Near Bermuda Tropical Storm Henri getting stronger with no impacts across the SE. And tracking through the Caribbean, Grace which became the 2nd hurricane of season, continues west with landfall in Mexico the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.