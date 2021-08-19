Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Summer heat and humidity returns

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A weak but active Gulf coast seabreeze pushed isolated to scattered showers into SGA Wednesday. Rain chances are slim through the evening with only a few locations receiving some cooling rain. Otherwise highs topped the 90s with feels like readings around 100-105+.

With Fred gone, our summer weather pattern takes over once again. Look for a daily repeat of afternoon and evening showers and storms while the summer heat builds with highs low-mid 90s and feels like readings 100-105°+.

For the weekend a disturbance slides in and keeps unsettled weather around. Not a washout but rain chances and hot 90s hold.

In the tropics, remnants of Fred impacting the northeast with heavy rain and storms. Near Bermuda Tropical Storm Henri getting stronger with no impacts across the SE. And tracking through the Caribbean, Grace which became the 2nd hurricane of season, continues west with landfall in Mexico the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
Body found on Moultrie school campus identified
The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
GBI investigates Moultrie death
Shooting graphic
Young boy shot Tuesday night in Albany
Albany Police said it happened about 2:00 a.m.
Man severely injured in over night incident
Watson is serving a 20 year sentence already.
APD: Man charged in 2011 Albany homicide

Latest News

Hot 90s with daily rain
Wednesday August 18 6pm First Alert Weather
National Weather Service
NWS confirms Sumter Co. hit by EF-1 tornado
"Yeah Trees" a disaster relief team from New Orleans.
Disaster relief team works to remove trees following Fred’s path through Sumter Co.
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather