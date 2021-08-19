Ask the Expert
Southwest Public Health hiring registered nurses, healthcare workers

DPH Southwest Health District (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Public Health District is looking for additional registered nurses (RN) and healthcare workers as demand for COVID testing and vaccinations increases, according to Dr. Charles Ruis, Southwest Health District director.

The district said if hired for the temporary positions, qualified RNs will be paid $45 an hour and assigned to COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites throughout the 14-county district.

They will also provide public health nursing services to individuals, including but not limited to, collecting specimens for testing, test processing, immunizations, and discharge education.

Applicants must be a licensed RN with active and unencumbered Georgia licenses and be certified in CPR. The district also said preference may be given to applicants with supervisory and management experience and/or experience with administering vaccines, specimen collections, shipping, and packaging.

The health district is also looking to hire dependable healthcare workers for temporary part-time positions at $15 an hour with a maximum of 29 hours a week.

Those applicants must have a high school diploma and would be responsible for duties such as

  • Register patients
  • Collect and package specimens
  • Provide discharge education
  • Answer phones
  • Greet and assist people as they arrive
  • Conduct data entry

To apply for these positions, click here.

