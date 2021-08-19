Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

South Ga. nurse battles COVID-19

By Kiera Hood
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tifton, Ga. (WALB) - A frontline healthcare worker in South Georgia is on a ventilator, fighting for her life against COVID-19.

Olga Alamilla’s family, friends and the community she serves is hoping they can help her get to a larger hospital that could provide a special medical device that they feel could potentially save her life.

“One hospital at one time said that they could not take her because she did not have insurance, well that broke our hearts,” said Consuelo Varn, Alamilla’s aunt.

Varn shared her sadness for her niece, who is a nurse in Southwest Georgia who contracted COVID-19 in June and is on a ventilator at Tift Regional Medical Center.

“She went into the emergency room in Dorminy and they were great, they were wonderful there. That’s where she worked, so the staff knows her and she was there for a few days,” explained Varn.

But days turned into weeks as her health took a major turn and at the time, her family said she did not have insurance.

“We thought that she was getting better, but it turned out that she was not. She actually ended up getting worse and had to be intubated,” Varn told WALB News 10.

Varn said her family has gotten insurance for her niece, however, with Georgia hospitals filling to near capacity, they are fearful that she will not be able to get the care she needs.

“I know Tifton has been wonderful, they have tried to contact Emory and various other hospitals to try to get her the ECMO bed. And I’m not a healthcare professional and I do not know much about that machine. All I do know is that it saved their lives, They’ve been able to come off the vent and they have been able to recover,” said Varn.

A charge nurse at Tift Regional Medical Center said Alamilla is there and is in “fair” condition.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
Body found on Moultrie school campus identified
Shooting graphic
Young boy shot Tuesday night in Albany
Albany Police said it happened about 2:00 a.m.
Man severely injured in over night incident
Police tape was put up near 2nd Street and Walnut Street.
Death investigation underway in Dawson
Phoebe said it will maintain appropriate staffing levels in its operating rooms to ensure no...
Swamped with COVID patients, Phoebe Main halts elective surgeries

Latest News

VSU students return for Fall semester 2021.
‘I’m not ready to jump on it yet’: VSU students weigh in on vaccines as fall semester begins
Phoebe Seeing Rise In COVID-19 Cases Among Children
Phoebe seeing rise in COVID-19 cases among children
Phoebe Hospital
Phoebe physicians pens letter to area schools regarding mask requirements
Cook County
Community Christian closes due to rising COVID cases