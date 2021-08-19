South Ga. nurse battles COVID-19

Tifton, Ga. (WALB) - A frontline healthcare worker in South Georgia is on a ventilator, fighting for her life against COVID-19.

Olga Alamilla’s family, friends and the community she serves is hoping they can help her get to a larger hospital that could provide a special medical device that they feel could potentially save her life.

“One hospital at one time said that they could not take her because she did not have insurance, well that broke our hearts,” said Consuelo Varn, Alamilla’s aunt.

Varn shared her sadness for her niece, who is a nurse in Southwest Georgia who contracted COVID-19 in June and is on a ventilator at Tift Regional Medical Center.

“She went into the emergency room in Dorminy and they were great, they were wonderful there. That’s where she worked, so the staff knows her and she was there for a few days,” explained Varn.

But days turned into weeks as her health took a major turn and at the time, her family said she did not have insurance.

“We thought that she was getting better, but it turned out that she was not. She actually ended up getting worse and had to be intubated,” Varn told WALB News 10.

Varn said her family has gotten insurance for her niece, however, with Georgia hospitals filling to near capacity, they are fearful that she will not be able to get the care she needs.

“I know Tifton has been wonderful, they have tried to contact Emory and various other hospitals to try to get her the ECMO bed. And I’m not a healthcare professional and I do not know much about that machine. All I do know is that it saved their lives, They’ve been able to come off the vent and they have been able to recover,” said Varn.

A charge nurse at Tift Regional Medical Center said Alamilla is there and is in “fair” condition.

