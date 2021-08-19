Ask the Expert
SHD: Latest on booster shots & COVID-19 cases rising

South Health District sign.
South Health District sign.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In a 14 day period, South Health District (SHD) saw over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases across their ten counties. And almost 2,000 of those are in Lowndes County.

Other counties they serve include Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, and Lanier.

The state Department of Public Health considers transmission high in all ten counties.

Kristin Patten with SHD says a new factor may play a role.

“So with the age ranges we are seeing, we are seeing younger individuals testing positive, so of course that could go back to schools being in session again. We also know that with the Delta variant being the more prominent variant we’re seeing right now, it is more contagious than the original strand, which makes it easier to spread and more individuals getting sick,” said Patten.

Twenty-nine percent of the population in the 10 counties has been fully vaccinated as of August 18, Lowndes sits at 28 percent.

New guidance released Wednesday recommends an additional shot for immunocompromised people.

The CDC says it should be an mRNA vaccine. That includes Pfizer and Moderna.

You should match the third shot with the brand of the first two, unless you don’t know which one you received, or if the brand is not available.

The CDC says there’s not enough data right now to determine if an extra Johnson & Johnson shot would help.

They say data is also limited on the risks of getting a third shot.

The side effects they’ve seen so far have been similar to the first two shots.

You will need a doctor’s order to get an additional shot from SHD right now.

If your immune system is normal, booster shots are recommended eight months after your last dose.

According to the FDA, that would be possible in September.

Health officials encourage everyone to work together to protect themselves, loved ones, and the community.

SHD reminds you to continue to wash your hands, social distance and, wear a face covering.

To schedule an appointment for testing, click here.

