Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Pelham Hornets look to land in the playoffs in 2021

By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the year of new head coaches. Pelham is one of more than a half dozen programs in South Georgia sporting a new head coach.

Lamar Landing is gearing up for his debut this Friday night. The Hornets have been a playoff contender for the past several seasons, Landing believes this team can continue that standard.

Since being named the head coach in April Landing said this team has been making strides and says they’re ready for the regular season.

”The goal is to always win the last game, but it’s a marathon, not a sprint,” said Landing.

Landing continued, “So, there’s going to be a lot of work to do over the season. And that’s what we understand, it’s going to take a while to get where we want to be. But we feel like we’re moving in the right direction and we believe we’ll get one of those playoff spots. I think our offensive line has done a really good job of doing what we ask them to do. Our skill kid, we knew they could play we just needed the offensive live to match their abilities, and I think we’re getting there.”

Pelham opens their season against rival Mitchell County on August 20.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
Body found on Moultrie school campus identified
The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
GBI investigates Moultrie death
Shooting graphic
Young boy shot Tuesday night in Albany
Albany Police said it happened about 2:00 a.m.
Man severely injured in over night incident
Watson is serving a 20 year sentence already.
APD: Man charged in 2011 Albany homicide

Latest News

Lee Country Trojans ahead of 2021 football season
Lee County Trojans raising the bar each season
They are aiming to become a dynasty after winning state back to back years.
Irwin County Indians are striving for a dynasty
Lee County and Carver High football teams will be going head to head in the 3rd annual Hamp...
Lee County and Carver High will face off in 3rd annual Hamp Smith Classic
Baker County Football
Baker County Bears ready to kickoff inaugural season