Pelham Hornets look to land in the playoffs in 2021

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the year of new head coaches. Pelham is one of more than a half dozen programs in South Georgia sporting a new head coach.

Lamar Landing is gearing up for his debut this Friday night. The Hornets have been a playoff contender for the past several seasons, Landing believes this team can continue that standard.

Since being named the head coach in April Landing said this team has been making strides and says they’re ready for the regular season.

”The goal is to always win the last game, but it’s a marathon, not a sprint,” said Landing.

Landing continued, “So, there’s going to be a lot of work to do over the season. And that’s what we understand, it’s going to take a while to get where we want to be. But we feel like we’re moving in the right direction and we believe we’ll get one of those playoff spots. I think our offensive line has done a really good job of doing what we ask them to do. Our skill kid, we knew they could play we just needed the offensive live to match their abilities, and I think we’re getting there.”

Pelham opens their season against rival Mitchell County on August 20.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.