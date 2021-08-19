Lee County Trojans raising the bar each season

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County is hard at work on Trojan Field, gearing up for the first game of the season, Saturday.

The expectations are high as they are every year, with goals of reaching Atlanta an obvious standard these days.

Head Coach Dean Fabrizio enters year number 13 here in 2021, with just three seasons that ended before the playoffs. The Trojans fell in a heartbreaker in the state championship game but this year isn’t about redemption.

Rather, living up to the talent Fabrizio believes is in his team.

Fabrizio told me they’re ready to put their hard work to the test.

”If you’ve got a good program, you’re going to lose good players every year. You know, one group of seniors graduates and moves on and they’ve set the tone and they’ve set the standard,” said Fabrizio.

Fabrizio added, “This group of seniors doesn’t want to let them down and let the guys that came before them down. We’ve got some talent in this senior class. Our kids are working hard every day, like I said, trying to hold up the standard of those that came before them.”

Lee opens the season on August 21, against Carver, Columbus at Albany State Coliseum.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.