Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lee County Trojans raising the bar each season

By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County is hard at work on Trojan Field, gearing up for the first game of the season, Saturday.

The expectations are high as they are every year, with goals of reaching Atlanta an obvious standard these days.

Head Coach Dean Fabrizio enters year number 13 here in 2021, with just three seasons that ended before the playoffs. The Trojans fell in a heartbreaker in the state championship game but this year isn’t about redemption.

Rather, living up to the talent Fabrizio believes is in his team.

Fabrizio told me they’re ready to put their hard work to the test.

”If you’ve got a good program, you’re going to lose good players every year. You know, one group of seniors graduates and moves on and they’ve set the tone and they’ve set the standard,” said Fabrizio.

Fabrizio added, “This group of seniors doesn’t want to let them down and let the guys that came before them down. We’ve got some talent in this senior class. Our kids are working hard every day, like I said, trying to hold up the standard of those that came before them.”

Lee opens the season on August 21, against Carver, Columbus at Albany State Coliseum.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
Body found on Moultrie school campus identified
The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
GBI investigates Moultrie death
Shooting graphic
Young boy shot Tuesday night in Albany
Albany Police said it happened about 2:00 a.m.
Man severely injured in over night incident
Watson is serving a 20 year sentence already.
APD: Man charged in 2011 Albany homicide

Latest News

Pelham Hornets ahead of 2021 season
Pelham Hornets look to land in the playoffs in 2021
They are aiming to become a dynasty after winning state back to back years.
Irwin County Indians are striving for a dynasty
Lee County and Carver High football teams will be going head to head in the 3rd annual Hamp...
Lee County and Carver High will face off in 3rd annual Hamp Smith Classic
Baker County Football
Baker County Bears ready to kickoff inaugural season