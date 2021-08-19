Lee County and Carver High will face off in 3rd annual Hamp Smith Classic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County and Carver High football teams will be going head to head in the 3rd annual Hamp Smith Classic. A game that’s been years in the making.

There’s no shortage of excitement for this game, and despite it being the first game of the season, both Coach Dean Fabrizio and Coach Corey Joyner expect this one to have a playoff-like atmosphere.

They want their players to be prepared for big time games.

Coach Joyner is an Albany native, and he says he’s been jumping at the bit for this game, eager to return home for elite competition.

With a revamped team, Fabrizio and senior Tight End Tyrus Washington are locked in on Saturday’s game.

”First it’s going to show us right off the bat what we need to work on, what type of team do we have. We won’t have any false sense of security. They got some great players. Coach Joyner and his staff always do a great job with coaching and it’s going to let us know right off the bat what adjustments we need to make. After this game there won’t be a false sense of security. The next thing is get our kids prepared to play in a big time atmosphere versus a big time opponent. That kind of experience is invaluable” said Coach Fabrizio

They have good players all around. It’s going to be a big matchup anyway. It’s just going to test me and show what I can do and what they can do also” said Washington.

The game will take place at Albany State Coliseum this Saturday at 5pm.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.