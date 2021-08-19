Kemp signs new executive orders to help businesses amid pandemic

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp signed new executive orders on Thursday.

Kemp said they’ll help businesses stay open.

One bars local governments from enforcing ordinances on businesses that are different from state COVID-19 regulations.

This is similar to the order he signed last year.

In one order, it’s written that state mandate will provide uniformity and make getting resources organized throughout Georgia more fluid.

In a press conference on Thursday, he also discussed economic impacts on Georgians.

“Local government will not be able to force mask police, vaccine police, or any other restrictions that will only lead employees being let go, revenue tanking and businesses closing their doors,” Kemp said.

Kemp said if businesses want to continue to follow local mandates, they are free to do so.

He also says the state will not go into another shutdown, despite what local government officials are doing.

On Thursday, he also renewed a state of emergency for economic recovery.

Kemp urges everyone to talk with doctors about the vaccine and get vaccinated as soon as they can.

The Democratic Party of Georgia spoke against the executive orders on Thursday, saying he’s facilitating the spread of the virus.

To read the full executive orders, click here and here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.