Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Kemp signs new executive orders to help businesses amid pandemic

Georgia generic image
Georgia generic image(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp signed new executive orders on Thursday.

Kemp said they’ll help businesses stay open.

One bars local governments from enforcing ordinances on businesses that are different from state COVID-19 regulations.

This is similar to the order he signed last year.

In one order, it’s written that state mandate will provide uniformity and make getting resources organized throughout Georgia more fluid.

In a press conference on Thursday, he also discussed economic impacts on Georgians.

“Local government will not be able to force mask police, vaccine police, or any other restrictions that will only lead employees being let go, revenue tanking and businesses closing their doors,” Kemp said.

Kemp said if businesses want to continue to follow local mandates, they are free to do so.

He also says the state will not go into another shutdown, despite what local government officials are doing.

On Thursday, he also renewed a state of emergency for economic recovery.

Kemp urges everyone to talk with doctors about the vaccine and get vaccinated as soon as they can.

The Democratic Party of Georgia spoke against the executive orders on Thursday, saying he’s facilitating the spread of the virus.

To read the full executive orders, click here and here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
Body found on Moultrie school campus identified
Shooting graphic
Young boy shot Tuesday night in Albany
Albany Police said it happened about 2:00 a.m.
Man severely injured in over night incident
Police tape was put up near 2nd Street and Walnut Street.
Death investigation underway in Dawson
On Tuesday, shortly before 5 a.m., police responded to a home in the 600 block of East...
Death investigation underway in Valdosta

Latest News

Dougherty County Police Department
Dougherty Co. police need help identifying theft suspects
Albany Police Department
2 family members charged after 4-year-old shot in Albany
The third dose will be available at all health departments in the district.
Third doses of COVID-19 vaccine available for immunocompromised in SWGA
Cook County
Family wants justice after dog gets shot, left paralyzed and had to be euthanized