Irwin County Indians are striving for a dynasty

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Irwin County Indians bar is set for nothing but excellence this season.

They are aiming to become a dynasty after winning state back to back years.

The Indians were getting physical in today’s practice. Coach Casey Soliday wants to keep his team prepared since they won’t have their first game until the 27th.

He said the team will be young with 30 freshmen on varsity this year but the expectations won’t change.

Coach Soliday spoke about how the team is shaping up this year.

”Good numbers out here, kids been working really hard. We had several OTA’S and 7 on 7′s that we went to. I can’t knock how hard they’ve been working and the senior leadership we had so far. I’m just excited to get the season started. Were working on trying to get us better and we spend a little bit of time on Fitzgerald. We’ll spend more time on them next week. It’s a non region game, we’re more focused on working on people in our region and working on that and we’ll start worrying about Fitzgerald next week” said Coach Soliday.

They will be heading to Fitzgerald next week for their first game.

