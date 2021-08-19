Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Irwin County Indians are striving for a dynasty

They are aiming to become a dynasty after winning state back to back years.
They are aiming to become a dynasty after winning state back to back years.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Irwin County Indians bar is set for nothing but excellence this season.

They are aiming to become a dynasty after winning state back to back years.

The Indians were getting physical in today’s practice. Coach Casey Soliday wants to keep his team prepared since they won’t have their first game until the 27th.

He said the team will be young with 30 freshmen on varsity this year but the expectations won’t change.

Coach Soliday spoke about how the team is shaping up this year.

”Good numbers out here, kids been working really hard. We had several OTA’S and 7 on 7′s that we went to. I can’t knock how hard they’ve been working and the senior leadership we had so far. I’m just excited to get the season started. Were working on trying to get us better and we spend a little bit of time on Fitzgerald. We’ll spend more time on them next week. It’s a non region game, we’re more focused on working on people in our region and working on that and we’ll start worrying about Fitzgerald next week” said Coach Soliday.

They will be heading to Fitzgerald next week for their first game.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
Body found on Moultrie school campus identified
The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
GBI investigates Moultrie death
Shooting graphic
Young boy shot Tuesday night in Albany
Albany Police said it happened about 2:00 a.m.
Man severely injured in over night incident
Watson is serving a 20 year sentence already.
APD: Man charged in 2011 Albany homicide

Latest News

Lee Country Trojans ahead of 2021 football season
Lee County Trojans raising the bar each season
Pelham Hornets ahead of 2021 season
Pelham Hornets look to land in the playoffs in 2021
Lee County and Carver High football teams will be going head to head in the 3rd annual Hamp...
Lee County and Carver High will face off in 3rd annual Hamp Smith Classic
Baker County Football
Baker County Bears ready to kickoff inaugural season