Increasing Storm Chances Into the Weekend

A transition period in our weather pattern is on the way.

We are in a hot and humid pattern. The Gulf and Atlantic sea breeze have remained quiet thus far today so dry conditions will continue. Hot conditions will last well into the evening. Mid 80s at sunset, still feeling in the mid 90s. Lows for the next few days will keep to the mid 70s.

A high pressure overhead will wane and moisture is going to re-enter south Georgia starting tomorrow. Along with this moisture will be added energy for storms from the midwest.

Friday is the transition day between the dry and wet patterns. A good chance for rain starting by 2-3pm. Storms and clouds should limit temps to the lower 90s. This change will last into the weekend with showers and storms being likely at some point in the day after 12pm. Locally heavy rainfall is possible with wind not being much of a threat. Both weekend days should not be a rainout, so the beach might be a good idea.

We return to a hot and humid pattern on Monday. Highs return to the mid and upper 90s. It’ll feel 7-12 degrees warmer at peak heating.

