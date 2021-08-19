Goodwill comes to Moultrie

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Goodwill in Moultrie had its grand opening on Thursday.

Not only does Goodwill give people a place to shop, but the money they make in stores goes into helping people get jobs.

President and CEO of Goodwill Southern Rivers Jack Warden said they’re excited to bring more opportunities to the area.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is we’re here to help people find jobs. All the money that we raise through the store stays within our 50 county territory,” said Warden.

Jack Warden is the president and CEO of Goodwill Southern Rivers. (WALB)

Warden said they use profits from the stores to invest in career services like skill training, career coaching and GED classes.

With locations in Albany, Valdosta, and Tifton, Warden said they saw a need in Moultrie for their employment services.

Store Manager Lemmule Sanders said he loves being a part of a company that helps in more ways than one.

“It makes you feel good about coming to work every day. Knowing not only what you’re doing is helping others, it helps you also. I’m hoping, we can be a benefit to the community and continue to grow in the community,” said Sanders.

Lemmule Sanders is the store manager for the new Goodwill in Moultrie. (WALB)

President and CEO of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce Tommie Beth-Willis said the services Goodwill offers comes in handy as many people are looking for jobs.

With about 100 people lined up outside, she said the support from the community was evident at the grand opening.

Tommie Beth-Willis is the president and CEO of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce. (WALB)

“This is great. I think that it just shows the need and the want for people to have a business that has theses services. They’re lined up and ready to get in,” said Beth-Willis.

The Moultrie Goodwill is at 141 Talmadge Drive.

