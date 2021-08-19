Ga. Power, Lee Co. launch community’s first EV chargers

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Power, in partnership with Lee County, hosted a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the launch of the community’s first electric vehicle (EV) chargers Wednesday.

The chargers are at Oakland Library. Georgia Power said it’s a part of a statewide initiative to enable EV adoption and connect communities.

Lee County’s chargers are the 51st in the state. (Georgia Power)

Georgia Power said they are building a network of safe, reliable and convenient charging infrastructure for an ever-growing market segment of drivers.

The installation represents the newest technology in EV fast chargers, offering charging speeds up to 125kW, adding 100 miles in 12 minutes, dual dispensers and power-sharing capability.

