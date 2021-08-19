Ask the Expert
Flint RiverQuarium adds sensory room for sensory challenged

The Flint Riverquarium added a sensory room to be more inclusive with poeple who are sensory...
By Molly Godley
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Flint Riverquarium’s new sensory room aims to help people with disabilities.

Since the Riverquarium is made from limestone, concrete, and glass, it tends to be loud inside.

They saw a need for this room after seeing sensory-challenged people express concern about overstimulation.

They have manipulations on the wall for people who use the room
The sensory room is a quiet, calm place for people to go when they need it.

Marketing Manager at Flint RiverQuarium, Wendy Bellacomo said the room has manipulatives on the wall, sound machines, and soft-colored lights, so everyone can enjoy the aquarium.

”People with sensory challenges whether that’s autism, dementia, PTSD, down syndrome need some special accommodations now and then. The sensory room gives them a calm safe space to go if the environment gets a little too overstimulating or overwhelming,” said Bellacomo.

The room is quiet and calm with soft lights and sound machines
Every year, the staff gets certified, learning how to notice and react to a person with sensory challenges.

Right now, they feel they’ve made the Riverquraium more inclusive for everyone.

They say if other needs present themselves, they’ll look at ways to meet those needs.

