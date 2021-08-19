Nearing dangerous heat Today with highs in the middle 90s and heat index number in some cases passing 105. Rain chances will be low Today, but build to the likely side by Saturday. Storms may be strong by then with gusty winds, dangerous lightning and heavy downpours. It will cool daytime highs back to average. The unsettled weather lasts into Sunday. Direr weather returns early next week with hotter temperatures. Rain chances then build by mid week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

