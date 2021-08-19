Family wants justice after dog gets shot, left paralyzed and had to be euthanized

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A family is seeking justice after their beloved dog, Lala, was brutally shot in the back and left paralyzed.

Ultimately, she was put down.

That family wants answers and those responsible held accountable.

Last Saturday, the family had gone out of town, when they returned the next day, they came back to something terrible.

“You can always ask yourself, how would you feel if you came back one day and everything was different. It would break your heart, especially if you don’t know why,” said William Warlick, Lala’s owner.

It happened on Hemp Springs Circle in Adel.

Almost two years old, the rednose pitbull was found whining and whimpering, hiding under their home.

Warlick says they tried calling out for her but noticed she couldn’t move.

Half of her back was paralyzed.

“We only saw a small incision, about maybe a quarter of an inch, on her spinal cord,” said Warlick.

Lala was the family’s protector. A stray who wandered onto his property about nine months ago in very bad shape. Never showed any signs of aggression and was described as sweet and loving.

Warlick says doctors at the hospital recommended they take her to UF’s Animal Hospital because of extensive nerve damage.

The family had hope.

The bullet severed Lala’s spinal cord and missed all the organs as shown in x-rays.

But the damage was still too vast.

The veterinarians at UF suggested the only humane way to fix it was to put her down.

“You injured an animal. You let my children see the animal and then you gave them a false sense of hope when I loaded that dog up and brought her up here. That right there is terrible,” said Warlick.

Warlick says investigators were able to gather evidence from the scene and the bullet is going to be key in finding the person responsible.

“I’m trying to get some answers. Just to leave an animal there, thinking it’s dead and it wasn’t. It had to drag herself three acres, off the dirt road and all apparent to the investigation. You could see where it happen. She didn’t want to die. That dog wasn’t in the position to hurt anybody or give up her life. That decision was taken away from her,” said Warlick.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay off the medical bills and be able to bring Lala’s body back to be buried at home.

“You need to let people know how you feel about your animals. Because my animal is just like my children. There’s no big difference besides one got 4 legs, one got two. Mine had 4, two didn’t work but I was still willing to do whatever I could to keep that dog in my family. She was taken away from me,” said Warlick.

If you have any information about this case, you can call the Cook County Sheriff’s Office nat (229) 896-7471.

We are told those responsible can face felony charges.

