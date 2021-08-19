Ask the Expert
Early Co. coroner arrested on sex assault charge

Early County
Early County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The Early County coroner was arrested on Wednesday on a sexual assault charge, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Todd Hunter, 51, was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and felony violation of oath of office.

He was taken to the Early County Jail and was released on bond.

On Tuesday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that he sexually assaulted someone at his home, according to the agency.

“Based on information obtained during the investigation, investigators believe there are other victims,” the GBI said.

The GBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Early County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 723-3577 or the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080. Tips can also be sent online by clicking here.

