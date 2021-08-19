Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty Co. police need help identifying theft suspects

Dougherty County Police Department
Dougherty County Police Department
By Krista Monk
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is hoping the public can help officers identify suspects in two separate theft incidents.

According to a press briefing by DCP, a 2010 Ford Edge was stolen in the first incident, which happened around 8 p.m. on July 30 in the 3000 block of Sylvester Road.

Police said there are two suspects, that may be juveniles, they believe to have been involved.

Two suspects police believe to have been involved in the theft of a 2010 Ford Edge on July 30.
Two suspects police believe to have been involved in the theft of a 2010 Ford Edge on July 30.(Dougherty County Police Department)

The second incident happened on Aug. 9 at the Circle K on Holly Drive.

DCP said that a man lost his wallet, which had a fairly significant amount of money in it, and it was picked up by a suspect.

According to police, the suspect then picked up the wallet.

Below is a photo of the suspect and the vehicle DCP said he was driving.

Suspect in a wallet theft at the Circle K on Holly Drive. The suspect's truck is on the right.
Suspect in a wallet theft at the Circle K on Holly Drive. The suspect's truck is on the right.(Dougherty County Police Department)

Anybody with any information on these cases is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department (229) 430-6600 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Police said that if you see any of the suspects, you should not approach them.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
Body found on Moultrie school campus identified
Shooting graphic
Young boy shot Tuesday night in Albany
Albany Police said it happened about 2:00 a.m.
Man severely injured in over night incident
Police tape was put up near 2nd Street and Walnut Street.
Death investigation underway in Dawson
On Tuesday, shortly before 5 a.m., police responded to a home in the 600 block of East...
Death investigation underway in Valdosta

Latest News

The Flint Riverquarium added a sensory room to be more inclusive with poeple who are sensory...
Flint RiverQuairum adds sensory room for sensory challenged
Lee County’s chargers are the 51st in the state.
Ga. Power, Lee Co. launch community’s first EV chargers
They work to remove debirs from homes affected by storms
Albany Chain Gang plans to help with storm damage
Family wants justice after their dog Lala was shot.
Family wants justice after dog gets shot, left paralyzed and had to be euthanized