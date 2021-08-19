Dougherty Co. police need help identifying theft suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is hoping the public can help officers identify suspects in two separate theft incidents.

According to a press briefing by DCP, a 2010 Ford Edge was stolen in the first incident, which happened around 8 p.m. on July 30 in the 3000 block of Sylvester Road.

Police said there are two suspects, that may be juveniles, they believe to have been involved.

Two suspects police believe to have been involved in the theft of a 2010 Ford Edge on July 30. (Dougherty County Police Department)

The second incident happened on Aug. 9 at the Circle K on Holly Drive.

DCP said that a man lost his wallet, which had a fairly significant amount of money in it, and it was picked up by a suspect.

According to police, the suspect then picked up the wallet.

Below is a photo of the suspect and the vehicle DCP said he was driving.

Suspect in a wallet theft at the Circle K on Holly Drive. The suspect's truck is on the right. (Dougherty County Police Department)

Anybody with any information on these cases is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department (229) 430-6600 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Police said that if you see any of the suspects, you should not approach them.

