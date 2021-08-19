Dougherty Co. police need help identifying theft suspects
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is hoping the public can help officers identify suspects in two separate theft incidents.
According to a press briefing by DCP, a 2010 Ford Edge was stolen in the first incident, which happened around 8 p.m. on July 30 in the 3000 block of Sylvester Road.
Police said there are two suspects, that may be juveniles, they believe to have been involved.
The second incident happened on Aug. 9 at the Circle K on Holly Drive.
DCP said that a man lost his wallet, which had a fairly significant amount of money in it, and it was picked up by a suspect.
Below is a photo of the suspect and the vehicle DCP said he was driving.
Anybody with any information on these cases is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department (229) 430-6600 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Police said that if you see any of the suspects, you should not approach them.
