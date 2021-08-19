Ask the Expert
Coffee football eyes first trip to Atlanta since 2017(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Looking to get back to Atlanta for the first time since 2017, the Coffee Trojans are prepping hard out in Douglas with goals and expectations set high once again.

It’s year ten for head coach Robby Pruitt and he has an experienced bunch, 30 total seniors ready to bring Douglas their first state title.

It’ll be another tough road but Coach Pruitt knows his group will be ready.

“We’re expecting to be there and that’s you know, that’s the whole key to being good is expected to win and our kids have been there and you know if you look I think our whole region is in the top 5,” said Pruitt. “I think three or four teams from our region are in the top five so again it’s going to come down to the little things, avoiding the injury bug and having great team leadership from our seniors, and I think this bunch has been around long enough to understand that and know what it’s going to take.”

And Coffee opens their season at home against Drew on August 20th.

