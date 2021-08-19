Clinch County looks to reclaim region in 2021

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Out in Homerville, The Panthers from Clinch County are hard at work gearing up for what they hope is another deep run here in 2021.

A task we’ve come to expect yearly from Clinch, who’s reached at least the state semifinals each and every year dating back to 2014.

This year, marks year three for head coach Don Tison at the helm and while young, his Panthers feel like they are up for the challenge of getting this team back to Atlanta.

”They know we lots a lot of guys last year and they know we have a lot of new guys out there and they know it’s going to be some growing pains, and they also know the most important thing we can do is stick together and have each other’s backs, and just improve every day,” said Tison. “That’s all we can ask from them, that’s all we can do and we’ve got some good players, I feel good about this team, a lot of things this year have been refreshing and I’m excited.”

The Cougars open their season against Macon County at Georgia Southern University on August 21.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.