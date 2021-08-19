Baker County Bears ready to kickoff inaugural season

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Bears are just days away now from playing their first game in their first-ever football season.

Senior quarterback, Trabian Parker said, “It’s a crazy feeling because I didn’t ever think we were going to get it. I’ve always wanted to play football, but I couldn’t I didn’t have the opportunity, because the school I went to didn’t have it.”

In March the school announced it would sport its program’s first-ever football team. Nearly five months later, the uniforms are in, the coaching staff is filled, and their roster, loaded with kids ready to prove themselves.

The Bears haven’t shied away from a challenging schedule in 2021 they’ll face a defending state champion and teams that are regular playoff contenders.

Head Coach Derex Woumnm told me the buy-in from the team is there now it’s time to put their work to the test.

“Just play hard,” said Woumnm. “I think everything else will take care of itself, you know. Hard work beats talent any day. And that’s the way we see it and that’s what we’ve been instilling in these guys. As of right now, we look good.”

Parker continued, “I think we look real good. Our team came further these last few months than the last few classes did in a couple years. So, it’s a crazy feeling. I’m just ready to see what we can do. I feel like we didn’t come out here in the sun for nothing.”

The Bears open their season on the road against Grace Christian Academy at 7:30p.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.