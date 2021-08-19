Ask the Expert
Albany leaders denounce gun violence on children, propose ‘Nigel’s Law’

By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement and lawmakers are addressing shootings that hurt and killed children in Albany.

They gathered Wednesday after a drive-by shooting killed 9-year-old Nigel Brown on Aug. 8.

A 4-year-old is now out of the hospital after he was shot overnight.

State Representative Winfred Dukes vowed to propose “Nigel’s Law” this upcoming legislative session. It would require a minimum sentence of life without parole for people convicted of malice murder on minors and seniors.

“If you commit crimes that are so egregious against our community, you should not have the right to walk the streets of Albany or Georgia or even America ever again,” said Dukes.

Greg Edwards, the district attorney for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit, voiced his support of the measure and listed several lives lost in the city.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley cleared up rumors surrounding Brown’s case.

“To clear up some rumors, Nigel Brown, Yolander Brown and other members of the family were not the intended targets that night,” said Persley.

Yolander Brown, Nigel's mother.
Yolander Brown, Nigel's mother.(WALB)

Persley said they’re getting closer to solving the case but still need more information.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

