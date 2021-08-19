Ask the Expert
Albany Chain Gang plans to help with storm damage

They work to remove debirs from homes affected by storms
By Molly Godley
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Chain Gang is making plans to go to Americus this weekend to help with storm damage, but they need volunteers.

They said the more volunteers they have, the more people they can help.

They’re aiming to clean up storm debris like limbs and logs, as well as cutting away larger trees that have the potential to fall later.

Tom Gieryric, treasurer of the Albany Chain Gang, said they will do everything that insurance companies won’t pay for.

Tom Gieryic, Treasurer of The Albany Chain Gang
“You may have someone whose insured for the tree on their house, but the insurance company is not gonna do anything for the 10 trees in the backyard. That’s where we come in,” said Gieryic.

He said they prioritize neighborhoods that need help, the military, and first responders.

On Friday, they are sending out a surveyor who will pick homeowners to help. On Saturday and Sunday, they will start the clean-up process.

Albany chain gang formed in 2017
They plan to stay in Americus and help with storm damage as long as they are needed.

To find out how you can help, call their hotline at (229) 234-0038.

