2 family members charged after 4-year-old shot in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two family members of a 4-year-old shooting victim have been charged after the incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

APD said Kimberly Williams, the grandmother of the victim, has been charged with obstruction of an officer, and Contravis Jamal Williams, the victim’s father, has been charged with reckless conduct, tampering with evidence and false report of a crime.

Police said Contravius was charged because a gun was left unattended inside the house and the child injured themself and the gun was removed and possibly cleaned up from the crime scene. Police also said the false report charge stems from Contravis not being truthful about what occurred and that there was no drive-by shooting.

Police said Kimberly’s obstruction charge stems from not being forthcoming with information about what happened.

Background:

Police reported that just before midnight on Tuesday, Contravis told officers that he and his son were “standing outside in the parking lot, waiting for his cousin to pull up when he heard several gunshots. He said he grabbed his son and took off running. He stated he felt something warm and wet on his hand then realized his son had been shot.”

The 4-year-old had a gunshot wound that went through his left knee and hit his left thigh. He was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Contravis was not injured and told police that he did not know or see who was shooting.

Both are in the Dougherty County Jail.

WALB News 10 has reached out for their mugshots.

