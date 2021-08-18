Young boy shot Tuesday night in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department says that a four-year-old boy was struck by a bullet fired late Tuesday night in the 200 block of Slater King Drive.

They say it happened just before midnight, as the child and his dad were standing outside in a parking lot waiting to be picked up by a family member, when several gunshots were fired.

The father said he grabbed his son and took off running. He felt something warm and wet on his hand, and realized his son had been shot.

The child had a gunshot wound that went through his right knee and lodged in his left thigh. The father was not injured and told police that he did not see the shooter, and did not know who it was. The child was treated and released from Phoebe Putney.

If you have any information about this incident, call Albany Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS, and you could earn a reward.

We will have more information on this developing story as soon as possible.

