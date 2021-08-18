Thomas Co. fire ruled arson

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A July fire on Millpond Road in Millpond Plantation in Thomas County has been ruled as arson, according to a release from Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

King reported Wednesday that the July 26 fire, which was set around 1:30 a.m., was set intentionally and what appeared to be evidence of the cause of the fire was found outside the residence.

“Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office found flares outside of the residence that appears to be the source of ignition,” said King.

The structure suffered heavy damage from the fire.

The 700-square-foot residence had no connected utilities and has been unoccupied for a while, the release states.

“King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Thomas County Fire Department with this investigation. In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson,” according to the release.

King asked that anyone with any information about this Thomas County fire call his Fire Investigations Unit at 1 (800) 282-5804.

