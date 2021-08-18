Phoebe seeing rise in COVID-19 cases among children

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - School administrators are dealing with serious concerns about students’ exposure to COVID-19 while knowing and reporting that in-person learning is best for most students.

WALB News 10 went to the experts and shares what a pediatrician said should happen to help keep kids in class.

Dr. Edwin Taylor is a pediatrician with Phoebe Sumter. He encourages students to keep masks on in school, get vaccinated if they have the option, and quarantine the full 14 days if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

He said often parents infect their children more than their classmates do. If everyone eligible for the vaccine gets it, he believes the pandemic will end sooner.

Dr. Edwin Taylor, Pediatrician At Phoebe Sumter (WALB)

“It’s not new. Even when we had just flu, we always tell parents your two-month-old cannot get the vaccine you should go ahead and get vaccinated to protect your two-month-old,” said Dr. Taylor.

Dr. Taylor said the kids they’ve given the vaccine haven’t had any negative reactions.

“There’s no way they’re going to approve any vaccine for children that don’t go through rigorous testing. They do study this vaccine before they approve them and they are safe,” said Dr. Taylor.

COVID-19 symptoms for children are fever, runny nose, and a cough. Dr. Taylor said the most defining symptom is fever.

“Ninety percent of the time they end up testing positive so if a child has a fever and it was in contact with somebody with COVID, they should be out for 14 days,” said Dr. Taylor.

Dr. Taylor says the kids they have administered the vaccine to have had no negative effects (WALB)

If a child has symptoms after contact, Dr. Taylor said they should get tested. If they don’t have any symptoms, they should still wait 14 days after exposure before going back to school.

Dr. Taylor said poor mental health is becoming more prevalent in children.

“This might be a combination of things because they are out of school, and they don’t have that social interaction,” said Dr. Taylor.

He said the quickest fix is for parents and the community to get vaccinated and wear their masks.

People 12 and up can get the COVID-19 vaccine (WALB)

He said doing those things will ultimately help us return to normalcy and help kids with their mental state.

If you need to be tested or want more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, call your health care provider.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.