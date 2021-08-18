Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Phoebe physicians pens letter to area schools regarding mask requirements

Phoebe Hospital
Phoebe Hospital(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pediatricians and Phoebe physician leaders recently came together to write a letter to area school systems pleading with them to implement mask requirements.

The letter references a recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. It details that Georgia’s rate of COVID-19 cases in children is greater than the national average.

The letter says “As the physicians who care for your kids and dedicate our lives to serving the healthcare needs of our communities, we think it is our responsibility to advocate for face mask requirements in schools.”

The physicians also fear that if students are not required to wear face masks, they will choose not to wear one at school.

Read the full letter below:

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
GBI investigates Moultrie death
The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
Body found on Moultrie school campus identified
Shooting graphic
Young boy shot Tuesday night in Albany
Watson is serving a 20 year sentence already.
APD: Man charged in 2011 Albany homicide
Albany Police said it happened about 2:00 a.m.
Man severely injured in over night incident

Latest News

Cook County
Community Christian closes due to rising COVID cases
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual or amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
Phoebe said it will maintain appropriate staffing levels in its operating rooms to ensure no...
Swamped with COVID patients, Phoebe Main halts elective surgeries
Administering a vaccine.
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for UGA Tifton campus