Phoebe physicians pens letter to area schools regarding mask requirements

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pediatricians and Phoebe physician leaders recently came together to write a letter to area school systems pleading with them to implement mask requirements.

The letter references a recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. It details that Georgia’s rate of COVID-19 cases in children is greater than the national average.

The letter says “As the physicians who care for your kids and dedicate our lives to serving the healthcare needs of our communities, we think it is our responsibility to advocate for face mask requirements in schools.”

The physicians also fear that if students are not required to wear face masks, they will choose not to wear one at school.

Read the full letter below:

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.