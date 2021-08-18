NWS confirms Sumter Co. hit by EF-1 tornado

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit Sumter County early Tuesday morning.

NWS reported that its survey concluded the tornado started in a residential area in northeast Americus around 1:25 a.m. and as it headed northwest, it strengthened, causing more damage along its path.

“Damage was initially seen along Pineview Drive, just south of fire station #3, where a few smaller trees were snapped or uprooted along with a few shingles pulled off a house. The tornado rapidly strengthened as it crossed Crawford Street and Highway 49 and tracked along Wanda Way and Sharon Drive with numerous medium-sized trees either uprooted or snapped halfway down. As the tornado traveled northwest, significant tree damage was seen between Sharon Circle and Pine Avenue. In this area, multiple one-story homes sustained some damage with several severely damaged from large falling trees. This is where maximum winds were estimated around 95 mph (EF-1 intensity),” the NWS report reads.

According to the report, several additional smaller trees were snapped or uprooted along Railroad Street, just before it lifted.

NWS said more than 40 residences were damaged in the tornado’s less than one and a half-mile track.

The storm only lasted about two minutes, lifting around 1:27 a.m., the report states.

