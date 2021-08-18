Man severely injured in over night incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department reports that a man driving a truck suffered head trauma near Albany State about 2:00 Wednesday morning.

Police said his vehicle was shot at, and he wrecked after being pursued by someone firing shots at him. At this time, It is unclear if he was struck by a bullet, or if the wreck caused his injuries when he struck the brick portion of the fence at ASU. He is in critical condition at a hospital.

If you have any information about this incident, call Albany Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS, and you could earn a reward.

We will have more information on this developing story as soon as possible.

