GSW heads back to class, preps for COVID

By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday was the first day back for Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) students, even as COVID-19 cases are surging in the Sumter County area.

Elysia Lewis is a junior at Georgia Southwestern and she feels safe returning to school.

“I feel safe because I know a lot of people who are vaccinated. And although it’s not required to wear a mask, we have the option to sit away if we want to. I’m extremely happy that the precautions have been lifted right now, and I’m excited to get back to normal,” Lewis said.

Lewis is fully vaccinated. Her mother works in healthcare, and she said that’s a big reason for her decision.

She also said GSW made it easy by providing vaccinations at the health center.

“I’m happy they offered it to students on campus because there are lots of students that don’t have cars and it’s literally a five-minute walk from our dorms to here,” she said.

GSW offers the Moderna vaccine and COVID testing. It’s free to all employees, family members, and students.

Terri Maxwell is a Registered Nurse and works at the Herschel A. Smith Health Center. She said they had a good response. “We’ve given over 800 vaccines so far, both faculty and student wise,” Maxwell said.

There are no state mandates for educational institutions to require masks or get vaccinations, and they have plenty available.

“It is not required or mandated at this time,” she said. “But we strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated. They can just call us. We continue to do vaccine clinics here at the health center.”

Maxwell said Despite the challenges of the pandemic, she’s approaching this school year with positivity.

“We’re very excited. We’re hopeful that we are going to return to some semblance of normalcy. We are still cautious. But, optimistically cautious,” she said.

