Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Funeral for Nigel Brown happening Wednesday, will be open to the public

Nigel Brown
Nigel Brown(WALB)
By Krista Monk
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The funeral for 9-year-old Nigel Brown, who was killed in a drive-by shooting as he slept in his bed, will be held Wednesday morning.

More coverage on Nigel Brown:
‘This was a senseless killing’: Albany child killed in drive-by shooting
Reward for information in Nigel Brown death over $10K
https://www.walb.com/2021/08/10/reward-information-nigel-browns-death-now-over-10k-thanks-albany-businesses/
‘That bullet did not have my son’s name on it’: Nigel Brown’s mom speaks out after son’s death
Friends, family and strangers hold peaceful protest in Albany following the death of Nigel Brown
Nigel Brown’s mom clears up social media rumors about funeral expenses
Over 300 people showed support, donated during Nigel Brown’s car wash fundraiser

The funeral will be held at the Albany James H. Gray Civic Center at 100 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard at 11 a.m.

It will be open to the public.

A public visitation was held Tuesday at Promise Land Funeral Home.

For those interested in signing the virtual guestbook for Nigel, you can do so on Promise Land’s website.

Also happening on Wednesday, the officials announced that State Representative Winfred Dukes, District Attorney Greg Edwards, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley and Dougherty County Commissioner Gloria Gaines will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. in Room 100 of the Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue.

They will be introducing a proposal for legislation called Nigel’s Law. The legislation will propose enacting harsher sentences for those who take the life of minors and senior citizens.

Officials said that Edwards is expected to address the merits of the proposed law and other gun-related offenses that need legislative attention. The announcement also states that Edwards will provide assurances to the public that while he is engaged in the Nigel Brown matter, other cases will move forward.

Persley is expected to provide an update on the status of the case and Gaines will be discussing contributions to the family.

PRESS RELEASE August 17, 2021 Albany, GA - State Representative Winfred Dukes, Dougherty County District Attorney...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Tuesday closings and delays
The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
GBI investigates Moultrie death
Lowndes County Sheriff
17 arrested in Lowndes Co. trafficking sweep
Americus Wanda Way storm
Fred brings wind and rain, damage in Sumter

Latest News

WALB
APD: Man charged in 2011 Albany homicide
WALB
GBI investigates Moultrie death
WALB
Fred brings wind and rain, damage in Sumter
WALB
Church Provides Meals for VPD
WALB
Phoebe Foundation Received $4 Thousand Donation