Funeral for Nigel Brown happening Wednesday, will be open to the public

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The funeral for 9-year-old Nigel Brown, who was killed in a drive-by shooting as he slept in his bed, will be held Wednesday morning.

The funeral will be held at the Albany James H. Gray Civic Center at 100 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard at 11 a.m.

It will be open to the public.

A public visitation was held Tuesday at Promise Land Funeral Home.

For those interested in signing the virtual guestbook for Nigel, you can do so on Promise Land’s website.

Also happening on Wednesday, the officials announced that State Representative Winfred Dukes, District Attorney Greg Edwards, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley and Dougherty County Commissioner Gloria Gaines will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. in Room 100 of the Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue.

They will be introducing a proposal for legislation called Nigel’s Law. The legislation will propose enacting harsher sentences for those who take the life of minors and senior citizens.

Officials said that Edwards is expected to address the merits of the proposed law and other gun-related offenses that need legislative attention. The announcement also states that Edwards will provide assurances to the public that while he is engaged in the Nigel Brown matter, other cases will move forward.

Persley is expected to provide an update on the status of the case and Gaines will be discussing contributions to the family.

PRESS RELEASE August 17, 2021 Albany, GA - State Representative Winfred Dukes, Dougherty County District Attorney... Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.