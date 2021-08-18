Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for UGA Tifton campus

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination drive-through clinic at the Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton, from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday. No registration is required.

The vaccine event is open to all UGA and U.S. Department of Agriculture faculty, staff, students and family members 18 and older, as well as to community members at large.

Pharmacists from Walmart will be administering both dose one and dose two of the Moderna vaccine, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for those age 18 and over.

With COVID rates rising, and the impact of the Delta variant increasing across Georgia, the UGA Tifton Campus said it is crucial we do all we can to build community resilience to the pandemic.

There will be free UGA T-shirts, ice cream, and giveaways for two tickets to a UGA football game.

The clinic is sponsored by UGA Cooperative Extension and the UGA School of Pharmacy in partnership with Walmart.

