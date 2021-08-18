Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for UGA Tifton campus

Administering a vaccine.
Administering a vaccine.(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination drive-through clinic at the Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton, from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday. No registration is required.

The vaccine event is open to all UGA and U.S. Department of Agriculture faculty, staff, students and family members 18 and older, as well as to community members at large.

Pharmacists from Walmart will be administering both dose one and dose two of the Moderna vaccine, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for those age 18 and over.

With COVID rates rising, and the impact of the Delta variant increasing across Georgia, the UGA Tifton Campus said it is crucial we do all we can to build community resilience to the pandemic.

There will be free UGA T-shirts, ice cream, and giveaways for two tickets to a UGA football game.

The clinic is sponsored by UGA Cooperative Extension and the UGA School of Pharmacy in partnership with Walmart.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
GBI investigates Moultrie death
Watson is serving a 20 year sentence already.
APD: Man charged in 2011 Albany homicide
Americus Wanda Way storm
Fred brings wind and rain, damage in Sumter
School closings
Tuesday closings and delays
Lee County School System bus.
Lee Co. parents offered choice for asymptomatic students who may have been exposed to COVID

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
The city is asking restaurants, gyms, museums and many other indoor venues to have patrons show...
Vaccine mandate begins for indoor NYC venues
The governor’s positive test came as cases of the virus soar because of the highly contagious...
Texans react to Gov. Abbott having COVID-19
Preliminary data suggests the general population might need a booster about eight months after...
Biden to announce plan for COVID-19 booster shots