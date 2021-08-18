Summer heat and humidity are back with a vengeance. Highs in the middle 90s and heat index values 100 to 105 with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wetter weather looks to return in-time for the weekend a weak back door front presses south. That will drop temperatures down some. We go back to more heat and lower rain chances into next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.