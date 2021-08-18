Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Heat to storms back to heat
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Summer heat and humidity are back with a vengeance. Highs in the middle 90s and heat index values 100 to 105 with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wetter weather looks to return in-time for the weekend a weak back door front presses south. That will drop temperatures down some. We go back to more heat and lower rain chances into next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
GBI investigates Moultrie death
Watson is serving a 20 year sentence already.
APD: Man charged in 2011 Albany homicide
Americus Wanda Way storm
Fred brings wind and rain, damage in Sumter
School closings
Tuesday closings and delays
Lee County School System bus.
Lee Co. parents offered choice for asymptomatic students who may have been exposed to COVID

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Tropical Update
Tropical Update
WALB First Alert Weather
Hotter with some cooling showers
As Fred moves away summer returns
Tuesday 6pm First Alert Weather