Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dragon Con to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

FILE - Dragon Con said all attendees must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a...
FILE - Dragon Con said all attendees must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dragon Con is taking action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with the annual multimedia event said all attendees have to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Face masks will also have to be worn at indoor convention venues, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

The rules are in place to protect people while “staying true to the traditions that make Dragon Con fun and memorable,” according to a statement on the Dragon Con website.

Dragon Con 2021 will be held on Labor Day weekend in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
GBI investigates Moultrie death
Watson is serving a 20 year sentence already.
APD: Man charged in 2011 Albany homicide
Americus Wanda Way storm
Fred brings wind and rain, damage in Sumter
School closings
Tuesday closings and delays
Lee County School System bus.
Lee Co. parents offered choice for asymptomatic students who may have been exposed to COVID

Latest News

Some people have lost everything to the wildfire.
Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square...
Pope appears in video promoting vaccination
Pope calls on everyone to get vaccinated
Tangtang Zhao is accused of selling 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards.
Pharmacist charged with selling more than 100 COVID-19 vaccination cards online
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Ohio Amber Alert canceled; 6-week-old baby returned to mother