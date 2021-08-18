Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Disaster relief team works to remove trees following Fred's path through Sumter Co.

"Yeah Trees" a disaster relief team from New Orleans.
"Yeah Trees" a disaster relief team from New Orleans.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A disaster relief team from New Orleans is helping Americus storm victims.

Tree removing companies call “Yeah Trees” when they need help.

“Yeah Trees” removes trees from homes without taking a cent from homeowners.

Aurelia Marse who Works For “Yeah Trees” said for those who have insurance, they bill insurance providers directly. For those poeple who don’t, they still want to help.

Aurelia Marse works for "Yeah Trees."
Aurelia Marse works for "Yeah Trees."(WALB)

”There is people who don’t carry homeowners insurance. They can’t afford it. Then they can’t afford to get the tree cut off their house, so if you need tree service and cannot afford it, you can get in touch with us, and we will come out and do it for free,” said Marse.

They say they wanted to start this team because many people don’t know what to do when disaster hits.

They say they’ll be in Americus as long as they’re needed.

If you need their help, fill out this form.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
GBI investigates Moultrie death
The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
Body found on Moultrie school campus identified
Shooting graphic
Young boy shot Tuesday night in Albany
Watson is serving a 20 year sentence already.
APD: Man charged in 2011 Albany homicide
Albany Police said it happened about 2:00 a.m.
Man severely injured in over night incident

Latest News

On Tuesday, shortly before 5 a.m., police responded to a home in the 600 block of East...
Death investigation underway in Valdosta
Phoebe Hospital
Phoebe physicians pens letter to area schools regarding mask requirements
Thomas County
Thomas Co. fire ruled arson
Police tape was put up near 2nd Street and Walnut Street.
Death investigation underway in Dawson