Disaster relief team works to remove trees following Fred's path through Sumter Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A disaster relief team from New Orleans is helping Americus storm victims.

Tree removing companies call “Yeah Trees” when they need help.

“Yeah Trees” removes trees from homes without taking a cent from homeowners.

Aurelia Marse who Works For “Yeah Trees” said for those who have insurance, they bill insurance providers directly. For those poeple who don’t, they still want to help.

Aurelia Marse works for "Yeah Trees." (WALB)

”There is people who don’t carry homeowners insurance. They can’t afford it. Then they can’t afford to get the tree cut off their house, so if you need tree service and cannot afford it, you can get in touch with us, and we will come out and do it for free,” said Marse.

They say they wanted to start this team because many people don’t know what to do when disaster hits.

They say they’ll be in Americus as long as they’re needed.

If you need their help, fill out this form.

