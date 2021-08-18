Ask the Expert
Death investigation underway in Valdosta

On Tuesday, shortly before 5 a.m., police responded to a home in the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive about a call that someone was shot. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Tuesday, shortly before 5 a.m., police responded to a home in the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive about a call that someone had been shot.

When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to VPD.

Police said this was an isolated incident.

VPD reported that the investigation is ongoing and nothing further can be released at this time.

