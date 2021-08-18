Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Dawson

Police tape was put up near 2nd Street and Walnut Street.
Police tape was put up near 2nd Street and Walnut Street.(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A team from the Sylvester post of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is in Dawson for a death investigation in the 2nd Avenue vicinity of town.

Coroner James Hamby confirmed a person is dead. He said the initial call came in at 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hamby said that the body will be taken to Atlanta for an autopsy.

This is a developing story and we will update the story.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
GBI investigates Moultrie death
Watson is serving a 20 year sentence already.
APD: Man charged in 2011 Albany homicide
Americus Wanda Way storm
Fred brings wind and rain, damage in Sumter
School closings
Tuesday closings and delays
Lee County School System bus.
Lee Co. parents offered choice for asymptomatic students who may have been exposed to COVID

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks...
Georgia board to review Fulton County elections, takeover possible
Administering a vaccine.
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for UGA Tifton campus
Shooting graphic
Young boy shot Tuesday night in Albany
Albany Police said it happened about 2:00 a.m.
Man severely injured in over night incident