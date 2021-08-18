Death investigation underway in Dawson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A team from the Sylvester post of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is in Dawson for a death investigation in the 2nd Avenue vicinity of town.
Coroner James Hamby confirmed a person is dead. He said the initial call came in at 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday.
Hamby said that the body will be taken to Atlanta for an autopsy.
This is a developing story and we will update the story.
