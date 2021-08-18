Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Community raises more than $20K for Nigel Brown’s family

By Kiera Hood
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany community is continuing to rally behind the family of Nigel Brown.

The 9-year-old Albany child was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter while he slept in his bed and has inspired people to take action, including state legislators.

More Nigel Brown coverage
‘This was a senseless killing’: Albany child killed in drive-by shooting
Another Level MC to host benefit ride for Nigel Brown
‘That bullet did not have my son’s name on it’: Nigel Brown’s mom speaks out after son’s death
Reward for information in Nigel Brown death over $10K
Nigel Brown’s mom clears up social media rumors about funeral expenses
Friends, family and strangers hold peaceful protest in Albany following the death of Nigel Brown

On Tuesday, his family was presented with a check for more than $20,000 dollars.

The money was raised through a car wash fundraiser organized by Gieryic’s Automotive Repair and Albany Twin Storms.

”The turnout was spectacular, it exceeded my expectations. I don’t want to get into calling names because I don’t remember everyone that showed up, but several groups came out to give their support and volunteers showed up. The community itself within Dougherty County, surrounding counties came and donated. It was unbelievable,” said Makeba Right, the founder of Albany Twin Storms.

The exact total of the donation came out to $23,320.13.

Nigel’s mom said she plans to use some of the money for funeral costs.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
GBI investigates Moultrie death
Watson is serving a 20 year sentence already.
APD: Man charged in 2011 Albany homicide
Americus Wanda Way storm
Fred brings wind and rain, damage in Sumter
School closings
Tuesday closings and delays
Lee County School System bus.
Lee Co. parents offered choice for asymptomatic students who may have been exposed to COVID

Latest News

Nigel Brown
Funeral for Nigel Brown happening Wednesday, will be open to the public
Food Lion sign
All Food Lion stores to host open interviews on Aug. 24
Water
Boil water advisory lifted in Lee Co.
The sirens are funded by the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
Dougherty Co. approves purchase of 20 new weather sirens