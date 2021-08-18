Community raises more than $20K for Nigel Brown’s family

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany community is continuing to rally behind the family of Nigel Brown.

The 9-year-old Albany child was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter while he slept in his bed and has inspired people to take action, including state legislators.

On Tuesday, his family was presented with a check for more than $20,000 dollars.

The money was raised through a car wash fundraiser organized by Gieryic’s Automotive Repair and Albany Twin Storms.

”The turnout was spectacular, it exceeded my expectations. I don’t want to get into calling names because I don’t remember everyone that showed up, but several groups came out to give their support and volunteers showed up. The community itself within Dougherty County, surrounding counties came and donated. It was unbelievable,” said Makeba Right, the founder of Albany Twin Storms.

The exact total of the donation came out to $23,320.13.

Nigel’s mom said she plans to use some of the money for funeral costs.

