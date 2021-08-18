Ask the Expert
Community Christian closes due to rising COVID cases

Cook County
Cook County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Community Christian Academy (CCA) will temporarily close the building and in-person instruction starting Wednesday, according to the CCA Board.

This comes after the rising COVID-19 cases in Cook County.

Administrators said all students will bring home their books and teachers will contact parents on how their class will continue to work and learn from home.

At this time, the projected return for students will be Sep. 13.

Also, school officials said you can still submit September’s tuition through the school’s website or mailing it to 1202 N. Hutchinson Avenue Adel, Ga 31620.

