Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two cause damage at Living Bridges Ministry in Valdosta

Caught on camera, Living Bridges Ministries vandalized.
Caught on camera, Living Bridges Ministries vandalized.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two vandals were caught on camera damaging property at Living Bridges Ministry in Valdosta.

Not once, but twice.

Tuesday morning around 6:30, surveillance captured what appears to be two juveniles.

One wore a yellow polo and the other wore a red one.

On Wednesday, cameras captured someone pulling the chains and post at the entryway again at the same time.

Caught on camera, Living Bridges Ministries vandalized.
Caught on camera, Living Bridges Ministries vandalized.(WALB)

Although the damage hasn’t been extensive, Living Bridges Ministry Director, Darcy Gunter says it’s disappointing.

”I would say the best emotion for that is disappointment, we work really hard. We are about to make some expansions and changes at the ministry here and we’re excited about those things but at this time we don’t have any paid staff. So to know people come here to work for free, whether its 10 hours a week or 50, 60 hours a week giving back to this community, and then have our stuff and our property treated in this manner is disappointing,” said Gunter.

Gunter says they will fix the post and replace the lights.

She says although the vandals appear to be school-aged kids, killing time while they wait for the bus, that’s not the way to kill time.

A report was filed with Valdosta Police Department.

If you recognize anyone from the video, contact VPD.

Caught on camera, Living Bridges Ministries vandalized.
Caught on camera, Living Bridges Ministries vandalized.(WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
GBI investigates Moultrie death
The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
Body found on Moultrie school campus identified
Shooting graphic
Young boy shot Tuesday night in Albany
Watson is serving a 20 year sentence already.
APD: Man charged in 2011 Albany homicide
Albany Police said it happened about 2:00 a.m.
Man severely injured in over night incident

Latest News

VSU students return for Fall semester 2021.
‘I’m not ready to jump on it yet’: VSU students weigh in on vaccines as fall semester begins
Phoebe Seeing Rise In COVID-19 Cases Among Children
Phoebe seeing rise in COVID-19 cases among children
National Weather Service
NWS confirms Sumter Co. hit by EF-1 tornado
"Yeah Trees" a disaster relief team from New Orleans.
Disaster relief team works to remove trees following Fred's path through Sumter Co.