Body found on Moultrie school campus identified

GBI says man not affiliated with school, investigation ongoing
The body was found at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
The body was found at C.A. Gray Junior High School.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The body found on a Moultrie school campus has been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Elijah Alexander, 30, was found dead on C. A. Gray Junior High School’s campus on Tuesday morning.

The GBI said it appears Alexander died from a gunshot wound and a handgun was found near his body.

“During the investigation, it was learned Alexander crashed a vehicle belonging to a family member into a curb/fence area earlier the previous night on the opposite side of the school where he was found. Moultrie Police were called and responded to this incident location, but the driver had left the scene prior to their arrival,” the GBI said in a release.

The body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy, which has not been scheduled yet.

Alexander was not a student or affiliated with the school, according to the GBI.

The Moultrie Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance in the investigation.

The GBI said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131 or the GBI at (229) 225-4090.

