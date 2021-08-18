Americus PD issues curfew in storm-affected areas
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department (APD) has issued a curfew in the areas that were impacted the worst during Tuesday’s storms.
The curfew is from sundown on Tuesday to sunrise on Wednesday.
APD said anybody who does not reside on Sharon Drive, Sharon Circle, Pine Avenue, Douglas Circle, Pinecrest Drive and Wanda Way, will not be allowed in those areas after dark.
