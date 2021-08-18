Ask the Expert
Americus PD issues curfew in storm-affected areas

Americus Police Department vehicle
Americus Police Department vehicle
By Krista Monk
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department (APD) has issued a curfew in the areas that were impacted the worst during Tuesday’s storms.

The curfew is from sundown on Tuesday to sunrise on Wednesday.

APD said anybody who does not reside on Sharon Drive, Sharon Circle, Pine Avenue, Douglas Circle, Pinecrest Drive and Wanda Way, will not be allowed in those areas after dark.

A curfew is in effect from sundown to sunrise tonight, August17th, in the areas affected by tornado damage. Persons who...

Posted by Americus Georgia Police Department on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

